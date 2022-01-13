All Paws Onboard with #BettyWhiteChallenge for Islip Animal Shelter and Adopt-A-Pet-Center

January 17, 2022, would have been beloved actress and animal rights activist Betty White’s 100th birthday. To honor her memory and dedication to animal rights, the January 17, 2022, would have been beloved actress and animal rights activist Betty White’s 100th birthday. To honor her memory and dedication to animal rights, the Town of Islip Animal Shelter and Adopt-A-Pet-Center is participating in the “Betty White Challenge.”

The challenge went viral on social media in early January, after a viewer’s post appeared on Dogspotting Society ’s Facebook page, calling for a $5 donation to any animal shelter or animal rescue organization in honor of her 100th birthday, January 17, 2022.

The Town of Islip Animal Shelter and Adopt-A-Pet Center is inviting residents interested in making a donation in Betty White’s name to either mail $5 to the Animal Shelter, or choose from one of the items available on the shelter’s Amazon Wish List . All items purchased from the Wish List ship for FREE to the Islip Animal Shelter. Monetary donations to the Shelter will be used to purchase bedding, toys, food and other animal necessities.

“Throughout her eight-decade career, Betty White not only won the hearts of millions with her endearing charm and wit, but she also gave generously to causes promoting the well-being of all animals, including many endangered species, and helped in the conservation of wildlife habitats. Her memory will live on through residents’ acts of kindness,” said Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter.

In late October Town of Islip officials celebrated a ribbon cutting for commemorate the opening the state-of-the art municipal animal shelter that replaces the prior facility that was constructed in 1964 and was in operation for over half a century. Located on Carlton Ave. in Central Islip, the new energy-efficient space of17,727 square-foot is designed to enhance the quality of life for animals during their stay at the shelter – which includes a cattery, dedicated outdoor play areas for dogs, 82 kennels as well as a surgical suite, exam room and veterinarian’s office.

The first donation received by the Town as part of this challenge was from Breeze Airways , a new airline partner with Town of Islip’s Long Island MacArthur Airport. The airline will offer nonstop service from MacArthur Airport to Norfolk, Virginia, Charleston, and South Carolina beginning in mid-February.

“It’s safe to say everyone at Breeze is a Betty White fan. I mean, who isn’t?” said Gareth Edmondson-Jones, Director of Corporate Communications. “Breeze will be donating to Islip’s Animal Shelter and Adopt-a-Pet Center, as well as to animal shelters in the 17 other cities we serve. It’s wonderful that Betty’s lifelong service to animals continues even after her passing.”

Residents interested in purchasing an item from the Islip Animal Shelter Amazon Wish List can do so here: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2VJHWPUIHAZE2?ref . Items are listed in 5 subcategories: Daily Supplements; Flea Prevention; Food We Feed; Small Animal Products; Things We Always Need, and Things We Would Like.

Donations of $5 can be mailed to the Town of Islip Animal Shelter, 200 South Technology Drive, Central Islip, NY 11722. Please indicate “Betty White Challenge” with your donation.

The Animal Shelter has cats, dogs and small animals looking for forever homes. If you are interested in adopting one of the loving animals at the shelter, please call (631) 224-5660 or email animalshelter@islipny.gov to make an appointment. Adoptions are by appointment only.

