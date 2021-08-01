April Freely (1982-2021)

April Freely passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2021. The decorated poet and essayist lived in New York City and committed her last few months of life to the Fire Island Artist Residency (FIAR).

Freely was named executive director of the FIAR last October – an organization based in Cherry Grove that brings emerging lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer-identifying visual artists and poets to Fire Island each summer.

“April was a caring and thoughtful organizer, an enthusiastic mentor, and a wonderful friend. She was deeply committed to supporting LGBTQ poets and artists and expanding access for BIPOC communities,” reads a statement recently posted on the FIAR website homepage.

Jeremy Steinke, FIAR board president, has presently been named as interim executive director to help fulfill the organization’s commitments this summer in light of Freely’s sudden passing.

“She was a very compassionate and community driven leader, said Steinke. “This is part of the reason we really fell in love with her. The work she had done the past eight or nine months was building up to this summer, and we as an organization and community feel terrible to have lost her. It is heartbreaking that she didn’t get to experience the rewards of what she had been working so hard to build. Although only with us a short period of time she has had a tremendous impact on our organization, forging many new relationships on Fire Island along the way.”

Among her accomplishments over her short tenure included a recently launched Social Justice Committee, which was heavily involved with the Black and Brown Equity Coalition of Cherry Grove’s Juneteenth weekend.

Prior to her tenure at FIAR, Freely served as nonfiction editor at Washington Square Review as well as program coordinator at the Vermont Studio Center, one of the largest artist residency programs in the nation. Her poetry also had been published in a number of distinguished journals, including American Poetry Review, Ninth Letter, and Gulf Coast, earning her her several fellowships and awards from the Ohio Arts Council, the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, and CUE Art Foundation in New York City. She was most recently nominated a Queer Art Mentorship Literature Fellow for the 2020-2021 season. Freely was also a Writing Center associate at Colombia School of Social Work from the fall of 2019 to 2020.

“April was uniquely present and attentive. When I saw her at the Writers House at NYU or the Writing Center at Columbia, she’d ask how I was with genuine interest; she made me feel heard and held. I think that her impossibly radiant smile, the space of care she effortlessly created for everyone she encountered, and her gorgeous language will stay with me for a long time,” wrote her colleague at the Writing Center Sara Elkmael on the webpage that Colombia University created in her memory.

