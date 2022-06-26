Arts & Theatre by Leonard Feigenblatt: “Fire Island”

“FIRE ISLAND” IS A gay romantic comedy film set in the Pines. A group of friends go to Fire Island for their annual week long getaway. They stay with their friend, Erin (played by Margaret Cho) , who owns a house on the Island and refers to herself as their “mom.” Noah and Howie are best friends and Noah has decided to put his partying and sex life on hold, so that he can help Howie have a sexual encounter on Fire Island, and maybe even find love. While on the Island they meet Charlie and his friend, Will, two rich gay men. Charlie and Howie are attracted to one another, while Noah and Will have a more strained attraction. The movie finds inspiration from the classic Jane Austin book, “Pride and Prejudice.”

Unlike, “Fire Island, The Musical” (which was reviewed in issue 1), which has nothing, at all, to do with Fire Island, this film uses the Island as its setting. It has scenes that are shot on the Island, and uses Fire Island culture.

Joel Kim Booster who plays Noah, is also the writer and executive producer of the film. He does all three roles with great flair. The screenplay is written with comic style and he plays Noah with a great sincerity. Emmy nominated “Saturday Night Live” cast member, Bowen Yang, steals the film as Howie, his best friend. He is so warm and endearing. The Director Andrew Ahn, and Executive Producer Joel Kim Booster deserve the credit for getting this film made as a mainstream film. “Fire Island” has been well hyped, but that might be to try to make this a mainstream film and not just a gay film. This way it will be able to be more accepted and reach a wider audience. In this time of inclusion, it is a gay rom-com with a diverse cast.