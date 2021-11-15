Autumn Wedding: Brady and Tyler Prichett

Brady Tannehill and Tyler Prichett met in college. She was attending Syracuse University, while he was attending SUNY ESF, a small forestry school not far from campus. After seven years of courtship they wed on November 6, 2021. While festivities may have taken place at the Hudson Valley wedding venue, FEAST at Roundville, the ceremony became a venerable who’s who of Fire Island School District alumni who became lifetime friends as they pursued different paths. Tyler Prichett of Belle Harbor is an Environmental Technician for Town of Babylon. With a Master’s in Mental Health Counseling from Hunter’s College, Brady Prichett works for a day care center.
