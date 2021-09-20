Back on Broadway: A Complete Guide to the Reopening of the Great White Way

By Leonard Feigenblatt ~ After over a year of the stages remaining dark due to the COVID pandemic, Broadway is slowly beginning to reopen. Bruce Springsteen’s landmark concert at the St. James Theatre on July 26, 2021, signaled the first of live Broadway performances, followed by “Pass Over,” the first play to open, on Aug. 22. Most recently Playbill, The Broadway League and Times Square Alliance teamed up to present “Curtain Up!” from September 17 – 19, which officially declared Broadway’s return.

At present all audience members, cast, backstage crew and theatre staff must be fully vaccinated, and theatre goers will have to wear a mask once inside. This policy will remain in place until further notice.

Here is a comprehensive list of Broadway shows and when they are expected to return:

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Starring Jelani Remy will resume performances on Oct. 16, 2021, at the Imperial Theatre, 249 West 45th St. Tickets: 212-239-6200. Ainttooproudmusical.com.

Aladdin

With Michael Maliakel, Shoba Narayan and Michael James Scott will resume performances Sept. 28, 2021, at the New Amsterdam Theatre, 214 West 42nd St. Ticketmaster: 212-282-2900. Aladdinthemusical.com.

Birthday Candles

This is a new play by Noah Haidle starring the Emmy Award winning star of “Will & Grace,” Debra Messing. Previews begin March 18, 2022; opens on April 10, as part of the Roundabout Theatre season at the American Airlines Theatre, 227 West 42nd St. Roundabouttheatre.org.

The Book of Mormon

The winner of nine 2011 Tony Awards including Best Musical will resume performances on Nov. 5, 2021, at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre, 230 West 49th St. Bookofmormonbroadway.com.

Caroline, or Change

Starring Olivier Award winning actress Sharon D. Clarke will begin preview performances on Oct. 7, 2021; opens Oct. 27, as part of the Roundabout Theatre season at Studio 54, 254 West 54th St. Roundabouttheatre.org.

Chicago

Ana Villafane, Bianca Marroquin and Tony Award winners Paulo Szot and Lillias White star in the Tony, Olivier and Grammy Award winning revival, now open at the Ambassador Theatre, 219 West 49th St. Tickets: 212-239-6200. Chicagothemusical.com.

Chicken and Biscuits

This new play by Douglas Lyon, starring Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis, Michael Urie, Cleo King and NaTasha Yvette Williams, will begin previews on Sept. 23, 2021, opens Oct. 10, at the Circle in the Square,1633 Broadway. Chickenandbiscuitsbway.com.

Clyde’s

A New York premiere by two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage starring Emmy Award winners Uzo Aduba and Ron Cephas Jones will begin previews on Nov. 3, 2021; opens Nov. 22, as part of the Second Stage Theatre season at Helen Hayes Theatre, 240 West 44th St. 2st.com.

Come From Away

The Drama Desk Award, Outer Critic Circle Award and Olivier Award winning musical is open at Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, 236 West 45th St. Tickets: 212-239-6200. Comefromaway.com.

Company

The Stephen Sondheim musical revival starring Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk and two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone will resume previews on Nov. 15, 2021; opens Dec. 9, at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, 242 West 45th St. Tickets: 212-239-6200. Companymusical.com.

Dana H

A one-woman play by Lucas Hnath starring Drama Desk and Obie Award winner Deirdre O’Connell, in repertory with Is This a Room moves to Broadway from off Broadway’s Vineyard Theatre. Previews begin Oct. 1, 2021; opens Oct. 17, at the Lyceum Theatre, 149 West 45th St. Thelyceumplays.com.

David Byrne’s American Utopia

David Byrne’s theatrical concert, which will be awarded a special 2020 Tony Award, returns to Broadway for a limited engagement. Open now at St. James Theatre, 246 West 44th St. Americanutopiabroadway.com.

Dear Evan Hansen

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, starring Jordan Fisher, will resume performances on Dec. 11, 2021, at the Music Box Theatre, 239 West 45th St. Dearevanhansen.com.

Diana

A new musical by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan starring Jenna DeWaal, Roe Hartrampf and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye will resume previews on Nov. 2, 2021; opens Nov. 17, at Longacre Theatre, 220 West 48th St. Tickets: 212-239-6200. Thedianamusical.com.

Flying Over Sunset

A new musical with music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Michael Korrie and book by James Lapine, starring Carmen Cusack, Harry Haddon-Patton and Tony Yazbeck begins previews on Nov. 11, 2021; opens Dec. 13, at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre in Lincoln Center. Tickets: 212-239-6210. Flyingoversunset.com; Lct.org.

Freestyle Love Supreme

The hip-hop improv group is returning to Broadway for a special limited engagement. Conceived by Lin Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale, it is the recipient of a special 2020 Tony Award. It will begin performances Oct. 7, 2021, at the Booth Theatre, 222 West 45th St. Tickets: 212-239-6200. Telecharge.com.

Girl from the North Country

Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the legendary songs of Bob Dylan. Resumes performances Oct.13, 2021, at the Belasco Theatre, 111 West 44th St. Tickets: 212-239-6200. Northcountryonbroadway.com.

Hadestown

Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical, starring Reeve Carney, Theatre World Award winner and Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada and Tony Award winner Andre De Shields. Now open at Walter Kerr Theatre, 219 West 48th St. Hadestown.com.

Hamilton

Written by Lin Manuel Miranda, this juggernaut musical won 11 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Now open at Richard Rodgers Theater, 226 West 46th St. Hamiltonmusical.com.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The winner of six 2018 Tony Awards including Best Play and a record-breaking nine 2017 Olivier Awards including Best New Play. This two-part play has been reworked and condensed into one part. It will resume performances on Nov. 16, 2021, at the Lyric Theatre, 213 West 42nd St. Tickets: 855-511-9777.

Broadwayharrypottertheplay.com.

Is This a Room

By Tina Satter, starring Emily Davis, in repertory with the one-woman show Dana H, moves to Broadway from Off-Broadway’s Vineyard Theatre. It will begin previews on Sept.24, 2021; opens Oct.11, at the Lyceum Theatre,149 West 45th St. Thelyceumplays.com.

Jagged Little Pill

From writer Diablo Cody comes an original story inspired by Alanis Morissette’s Grammy Award-winning album. Currently nominated for 15 Tony Awards and winner of the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. Returns on Oct. 21, 2021, at the Broadhurst Theater, 235 West 44th St. Tickets: 212-239-6262. Jaggedlittlepill.com.

Lackawanna Blues

Ruben-Santiago Hudson, the playwright, director and star of this solo show, which previously played Off-Broadway, opens Sept. 28, 2021, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, 261 West 47th St. Manhattantheatreclub.com

The Lehman Trilogy

A play written by Stephane Massini, adapted by Ben Power and starring Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Adrian Lester as the Lehman brothers, will resume previews on Sept. 24, 2021; open Oct. 14-Jan. 2, 2022, at Nederlander Theatre, 208 West 41st St. Tickets: 877-250-2929. Thelehmantrilogy.com.

The Lion King

The winner of six 1998 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Now open at the Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th St. Tickets: 866-870-2717. Lionking.com.

MJ

A new musical based on the life of superstar singer Michael Jackson, starring Broadway newcomer Myles Frost will begin previews on Dec. 6, 2021; opens Feb. 1, 2022, at the Neil Simon Theatre, 250 West 52nd St. Mjthemusical.com.

Moulin Rouge!

This jukebox musical is currently nominated for 14 Tony Awards. With a book by John Logan and based on the 2001 film by Baz Luhrmann. It will resume performances on Sept. 24, 2021, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, 302 West 45th St.

Moulinrougemusical.com.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Based on the 1993 film, the musical stars Rob McClure and will resume previews on Oct. 21, 2021; opens Dec. 5, at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, 124 West 43rd St. Tickets: 212-239-6200. Mrsdoubtfiremusical.com.

The Music Man

A revival of the Meredith Wilson musical starring Tony Award winning film star Hugh Jackman and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster begins previews on Dec. 20, 2021; opens Feb. 10, 2022, at the Winter Garden Theatre, 1634 Broadway. Tickets: 212-239-6200. Telecharge.com.

Pass Over

This play by Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu has transferred from Lincoln Center’s Claire Tow Theater to the August Wilson Theatre, 245 West 52nd St. Open through Oct. 10, 2021.Passoverbroadway.com; Lct.org.

Phantom of the Opera

Winner of seven 1988 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Broadway’s longest running musical resumes on Oct. 22, 202, at the Majestic Theatre, 245 West 44th St. Tickets: 212-239-6200. Us.phanthomoftheopera.com.

Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite

Real life married couple, two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker star in this comedy revival, which will begin previews on Feb. 25, 2022; opens March 28, at the Hudson Theatre, 141 West 44th St. Plazasuitebroadway.com.

Six

This new British musical about the six wives of Henry Vlll opens on Oct. 3, 2021. at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, 256 West 47th St. Sixonbroadway.com.

Skeleton Crew

The Obie winning play by Dominique Morisseau, starring Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad, begins previews on Dec. 21, 2021; opens Jan. 12, 2022, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, 261 West 47th St. Manhattantheatreclub.com.

Take Me Out

A revival of the Richard Greenberg play starring Jesse Williams, Patrick J. Adams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson begins previews on March 9, 2022; opens April 4, as part of the Second Stage season at the Helen Hayes Theatre, 240 West 44th St. 2st.com.

Thoughts of a Colored Man

A new play by Keenan Scott ll and starring Dillon Burnside, Keith David, Bryan Terrell Clark and Tristan “Mack” Wilds begins previews on Oct. 1, 2021; opens Oct. 31, at the Golden Theatre, 252 West 45th St. Thoughtsofscoloredman.com.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

This hit production, nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, stars Tony Award nominee Adrienne Warren. Resumes performances on Oct. 8, 2021, at Lunt Fontanne Theatre, 205 West 46th St. TinaonBroadway.com.

To Kill a Mockingbird

In an adaptation by Aaron Sorkin, based on the classic American book by Harper Lee and starring Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch and Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout, resumes performances on Oct. 5, 2021, at the

Shubert Theatre, 225 West 44th St. Tokillamockingbirdbroadway.com

Trouble in Mind

A play by Alice Childress starring Tony Award winner LaChanze will begin previews on Oct. 29, 2021; opens Nov. 18. Part of the Roundabout Theatre season at the American Airlines Theatre, 227 West 42nd St. Roundaboutheatre.org

Waitress

The Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson musical returns with Bareilles also starring, along with Christopher Fitzgerald and Drew Gehling. Open now for a limited engagement until Jan. 9, 2022, at the Barrymore Theatre, 243 West 47th St. Waitressthemusical.com.

Original cast member Nick Cordero died of COVID-19 related complications in July of 2020, and New York City honored him during the Broadway Up! Festival, with September 17 – which would have been his 43rd birthday being declared Nick Cordero Day. Here is where we end our list. Go out and enjoy some Broadway theater once again.

About the Author FIN