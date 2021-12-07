Barrier Beach Lights: Smith Point Light Show

A stark beach combined with dark skies from the recent new moon, created the perfect dramatic backdrop for a drive-thru of this year’s Smith Point Light Show. A Long Island tradition 18 years strong, 2021 marks the fifth year it is being held on the camp grounds of Suffolk County Park’s Smith Point beach, making it the only public holiday light show that takes place on Fire Island.
The 1.5-mile drive-thru benefits the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County, with many of the displays designed by the girl scouts themselves via an annual competition. See the real thing for yourself. The Smith Point Light Show runs through January 9, 2022.
For ticket information, visit the Smith Point Light Show website at: https://www.gssc.us/en/event/holidaylightshow.html
PHOTOS BY SEAN FITZTHUM
