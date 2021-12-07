Barrier Beach Lights: Smith Point Light Show

A stark beach combined with dark skies from the recent new moon, created the perfect dramatic backdrop for a drive-thru of this year’s Smith Point Light Show. A Long Island tradition 18 years strong, 2021 marks the fifth year it is being held on the camp grounds of Suffolk County Park’s Smith Point beach, making it the only public holiday light show that takes place on Fire Island.

The 1.5-mile drive-thru benefits the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County, with many of the displays designed by the girl scouts themselves via an annual competition. See the real thing for yourself. The Smith Point Light Show runs through January 9, 2022.

For ticket information, visit the Smith Point Light Show website at: https://www.gssc.us/en/event/holidaylightshow.html

PHOTOS BY SEAN FITZTHUM

About the Author Shoshanna M. Shoshanna McCollum is editor of Fire Island News. Author of two books, and award-winning journalist for multiple Fire Island and South Shore Long Island publications since 2000, she resides year round on Fire Island with her husband and many cats.