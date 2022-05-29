Comedian Gina Yashere Heads to Fire Island for Juneteenth Performance

By Rebecca Hoey ~ While the world is painted in many extraordinary colors, there’s no doubt that the hues of a rainbow shine brightest on Fire Island. And they’re about to shine even brighter this coming June as comedian/TV actor/TV writer and co-producer Gina Yashere will be performing at the beloved Cherry Grove Community House Theater as part of this year’s Juneteenth weekend celebration.

Parker Sargent, director of summer events for the Arts Project of Cherry Grove was connected to Yashere by way of comedian extraordinaire, Wanda Sykes. While in the midst of creating the event along with Cherry Grove’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee (DEI), Sargent remained aware that Yashere would be graciously taking time from her hectic schedule for this performance, as the comedian also acts, writes, and co-produces the hit NBC TV show, “Bob Hearts Abishola.”

Sargent shared some of a recent interview with the rising star. “When I first started out in comedy, I never wanted to separate my audience. I wasn’t one of those comedians that only wanted to perform for black people or only perform for gay people, my mission was always to make as many people laugh as possible. For me, that was the recipe for success,” said Yashere.

Maybe proof that Yashere is going far beyond her sites and goals is Sargent’s remark, “Through her work as a stand-up comedian and on TV, Yashere is subtly helping to change the landscape of television and perhaps even the American psyche of what defines family… She is in a unique position of intersectionality, giving her an ability to transcend labels or stereotypes. When you’re of Nigerian heritage, growing up in England, forging a new life in the U.S., and doing it all as a proud lesbian, you’ve got a pretty wide perspective.”

There’s no question that Fire Island is in for a serious treat, yet Yashere looks forward to being here as well. “When I was still living in England, before I came to America, I was watching a TV show that was shot on Fire Island. It looked like a mecca for gay people, and I couldn’t wait to get to that place.”

Sargent and all those involved with setting up the show wanted to ensure that the proceeds from the show helped a strong grassroots initiative and chose The Okra Project. This beautiful endeavor was created to have a positive impact on trans people of color everywhere. Its mission is to “address the global crisis faced by Black Trans people by bringing home-cooked, healthy, and culturally specific meals and resources to Black Trans People wherever we can reach them.”

Yashere’s performance will be on Saturday, June 18, at the Cherry Grove Community House Theater, which Sargent reminds us has been recognized by the National Register of Historic Places as the longest-running LGBTQ theater in the U.S.

Tickets can be purchased through the ARTS Project of Cherry Grove, www.artsprojectcg.org.

To keep ticket sales equitable, they will only be available the day of the show at the Community House, between the hours of noon-4 p.m., for $25.

