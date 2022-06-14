DINING REVIEW: Le Dock Restaurant

Upon first glance, the menu seems tame: it appears there are only a few options to choose from, but reading the detailed descriptions of each will make you understand why this seemingly small slew of choices is quite the opposite. Le Dock takes time and care into the preparation of every single one of their dishes, and having this select menu allows the chef to create the perfect flavor combinations.

Being seated at what Miller claims is the “best seat in the house” during golden hour was very charming. The restaurant offers indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a bar with seating. Its modern and simplistic decor allows for the eye to wander to the pops of color incorporated in the floral displays between each outdoor table. Beginning with starters, there was something for everyone on the menu including classic Fire Island options like shrimp cocktail or crispy fried calamari paired with a delicious marina- ra, but what took home the gold for me was the watermelon salad. Unassumingly fresh and satisfying, the watermelon salad combined grilled peaches, mozzarella and watermelon with a balsamic drizzle overtop. This was a perfect summer appetizer and I hope it makes a return on the ever-changing menu this summer. For entrees, there’s nothing that can compete with the baja fish tacos: A grilled tortilla topped with fresh fish, cabbage, cotija cheese and avocado crema. Some other honorable mentions include the linguine alla vodka, Thai shrimp curry and the Le Dock cheddar burger. Additionally, a wide array of cocktails are offered, which would pair perfectly with any of these flavorful dishes.