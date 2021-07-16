Editor’s Window: Centennial Summer

“If all is important, nothing’s important,” an art school instructor once told me. His words were prudent. But decades later I realized the inverse is also true – for if nothing is important – well nothing is important. If we don’t acknowledge the milestones, pass on the celebration, and fail to take notice of all that is special, life’s canvas becomes quite bland.

Timothy Bolger examines the multi-pronged effort by the various community organizations like the Ocean Beach Community Fund, the Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce, and the Ocean Beach Association that are working together to make sure that this centennial year of the Incorporated Village Ocean Beach receives its due and is properly commemorated – kudos to all! History columnist Thomas McGann then takes a glimpse at how things were in Ocean Beach a century ago, as community columnist Joey Macellaro reminds us that turning 100 years old only happens once.

Also in this issue Rebecca Hoey writes about a rare and unpredictable phenomenon that might only be witnessed once in a lifetime. Robert Sherman explores the joys and simple pleasures of the natural beauty before us every day, while Lucie Lagodich’s article explains that sometimes it’s best to leave that beauty undisturbed.

Finally, check out Lorna Luniewski’s Calendar of Events. There are many interesting happenings on and around Fire Island. Take advantage of some of them and add a spot of color to your day. I know I plan to.