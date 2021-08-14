EDITOR’S WINDOW: Late Summer Fruit

There are some years in which the crop bears fruit late, and I think that is a fair assessment of the Fire Island 2021 season. Only now in mid-August are we starting to report on athletic events again, as Robert Sherman breaks the ice in his stellar coverage of this summer’s Fire Island Lifeguard Tournament, now returned after a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic. On the subject of triumphant returns, in Joey Macellaro’s Ocean Beach column you can read all our coverage of “100 Years, 100 Dances,” as the Ocean Beach Community Fund brings back their gala event once again. You also will see that we reintroduced our Around & About photo column. Enjoy!

For those who like mysteries, Tom McGann’s history column chronicles a real-life whodunit in the secluded world of Point O’Woods over a century ago. And if true crime stories are your thing, go to our website where you can read all about the recent book penned by Fire Island resident and retired Nassau County Police Chief Kevin Lowry in which he tells his life story. Also take a peek at the Police Blotter in this issue. It left my head spinning!

On the subject of Long Island’s bounty, Lorna Luniewski pays a visit to Jamesport Farmstead in this issue’s Dining Review. On the other side of that coin, book reviewer Rita Plush explores an important work by author Mark Torres, which examines the days when Long Island agriculture was indeed a bitter harvest.

I am proud of the diverse range of all our contributors who helped cultivate this issue. Sometimes the late season fruit we pick tastes that much sweeter. However one must be patient and wait.

About the Author Shoshanna M. Shoshanna McCollum is editor of Fire Island News. Author of two books, and award-winning journalist for multiple Fire Island and South Shore Long Island publications since 2000, she resides year round on Fire Island with her husband and many cats.