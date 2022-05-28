Ernestine Brown Goldman: 1934-2021

By Nicole Cardone

In the cold of fall on the seventh night of November, Fire Island said farewell to a beloved resident, friend and actress in the passing of Ernestine Brown Goldman.

Born on April 2, 1934, Ms. Goldman was a woman respected and loved by many. An accomplished actress, she created a plethora of success in her lifetime. Renowned for performing arts in New York City, Fire Island and San Francisco, Ms. Goldman left a positive mark on many people everywhere she went and through everything she did. Not only was she a successful actress, but also president of the local Northern California Screen Actors Guild in San Francisco, as well as owner of an experimental theater in New York City, a musician, a songwriter, and much more.

Ms. Goldman has been described as being a recluse in the latter years of her life. Known to be found with a smile on her face, she loved to tend to her garden in her Ocean Bay Park backyard. She had a green thumb and took great care of her plants, which she nourished to life from the hot, sandy dunes of Fire Island, including lilies, columbine, fig trees, nasturtium and roses.

Some of Ms. Goldman’s friends and family, including Ocean Beach resident and close friend Julie Meyer; executor to Ms. Goldman, Kate Gray; and Ms. Goldman’s niece and other family members from the south, worked together to create a compilation of happy memories, accomplishments and highlights from Ms. Goldman’s lifetime. From this composition, she has been recalled as being “gifted, brainy, beautiful, caring, giving, creative, multi-talented and a loving person.” They recall the “blue-eyed, blonde-haired beauty” and her delicious, infamous baked littleneck clams and vodka martinis, which she would stir – not shake. They said her life was “passionately lived … The smile … the person … Erni meant so many different things to so many people … you can feel the presence of her memory when walking and talking on the shores of Erni’s beloved Fire Island, especially at sunset.”

She passed peacefully and painlessly during her sleep in the warmth and safety of the cherished Ocean Bay Park house she called home for the last 11 years of her life.

For friends, neighbors and anyone who may wish to share their memories of Ms. Goldman, there will be a joyful and casual gathering on Aug. 13, at 3 p.m., at 225 Cottage Walk, Ocean Beach, hosted by her friends.

