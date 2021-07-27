Fair Harbor Fire District Auctioning Off Used Fire Truck, Proceeds to Help Fight Fires & Save Lives

The Fair Harbor Fire District is currently auctioning off a 2001 International/Saulsbury 4×4 Hose Wagon/Drafting Truck with LDH Hydraulic Reel. This online auction is open to the public at municibid.com and ends on Sunday, August 1, 2021. Members of the public can bid on this auction online, 24/7. There is only 5736 miles and 533 hours on the fire truck.

Why is this auction important? The Fair Harbor Fire District will receive 100% of the proceeds from this auction. These funds can be used to buy new water hoses, another vehicle, medical equipment, helmets, and other essentials that firefighters and paramedics need to fight fires and save the lives of those in dire situations.

The fire truck has a 1250 GPM Hale Pump, and its reel holds over 2500′ of 5″ LDH Hose. The fire truck is being auctioned off because it was recently replaced and removed from service.

