FAWNS, FLOODS & FELINES

FAWNS, FLOODS AND FELINES: Things were not so carefree for the creamy gray tiger in the summer of 2020, when she was discovered by former Ocean Beach Mayor Thomas Schwarz in Lonelyville – a lonely kitten indeed – shivering and in distress. His granddaughter reached out to Fire Island Animal Welfare Society, who did a little networking to place her with a couple who had lost their beloved elder cat only a few months before. Now she is queen of all she surveys. Photo contributed by Ember Schmidt.

Got a photo with a story to tell? Email us at editor@fireislandnews.com

About the Author Shoshanna M. Shoshanna McCollum is editor of Fire Island News. Author of two books, and award-winning journalist for multiple Fire Island and South Shore Long Island publications since 2000, she resides year round on Fire Island with her husband and many cats.