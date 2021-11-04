FAWNS, FLOODS & FELINES

FAWNS, FLOODS AND FELINES: Things were not so carefree for the creamy gray tiger in the summer of 2020, when she was discovered by former Ocean Beach Mayor Thomas Schwarz in Lonelyville – a lonely kitten indeed – shivering and in distress. His granddaughter reached out to Fire Island Animal Welfare Society, who did a little networking to place her with a couple who had lost their beloved elder cat only a few months before. Now she is queen of all she surveys. Photo contributed by Ember Schmidt.
Got a photo with a story to tell? Email us at editor@fireislandnews.com
Share this Article