FAWNS, FLOODS & FELINES

by Shoshanna M. |

Photo by Ember Schmidt.

FAWNS, FLOODS AND FELINES: Things were not so carefree for the creamy gray tiger in the summer of 2020, when she was discovered by former Ocean Beach Mayor Thomas Schwarz in Lonelyville – a lonely kitten indeed – shivering and in distress. His granddaughter reached out to Fire Island Animal Welfare Society, who did a little networking to place her with a couple who had lost their beloved elder cat only a few months before. Now she is queen of all she surveys. Photo contributed by Ember Schmidt.

Got a photo with a story to tell? Email us at editor@fireislandnews.com

About the Author

Shoshanna M.

Shoshanna McCollum is editor of Fire Island News. Author of two books, and award-winning journalist for multiple Fire Island and South Shore Long Island publications since 2000, she resides year round on Fire Island with her husband and many cats.

Share this Article

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments