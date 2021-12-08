Fire Island School Kids Spring Ahead in Autumn

While the winter solstice is still to come, the children at Fire Island School District‘s Woodhull Elementary School got a hands-on lesson of planning by planting – daffodil bulbs that is.

The Incorporated Village of Ocean Beach provided funding the planter boxes, construction of the flower beds was contributed by Ocean Beach Community Garden Center as well as OBFD Chief Ian Levine, and The Palms Hotel Fire Island permitted use of a parcel of property for the endeavor. Also, Blair Burke, a year round resident of Robbins Rest lent her green thumb towards assisting the kids with their effort. Burke’s two sons, now young men, are alumni of Fire Island School Union Free, and she remains an active volunteer parent.

In addition to flowers, the students from Karen McNulty and Gabrielle Donovan’s classes also planted some leafy greens and vegetables. They are looking forward to seeing the fruits of their labor come springtime.

Photos are courtesy of Blair Burke and Fire Island Union Free School District.

The Palms Hotel Fire Island is owned by the same parent company as this publication.

About the Author Shoshanna M. Shoshanna McCollum is editor of Fire Island News. Author of two books, and award-winning journalist for multiple Fire Island and South Shore Long Island publications since 2000, she resides year round on Fire Island with her husband and many cats.