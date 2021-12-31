Fire Island’s Year in Pictures 2021

The year 2021 began with much promise, but ended being more of the same rollercoaster ride. In this look back, we share photos that were personal favorites. We also showcase a few others were never published for one reason or another, but deserved to be. While not without its share of turbulence, the year 2021 will be remembered as one that made history, and some of the best memories are often made when we least expect it.

ANGELS ON THE BEACH

By time Valentine’s Day rolled around, Micah Simon’s snow angel in the sand was the thing everyone needed to see. Shared as our Photo of the Week, it generated much excitement while many of us were still laying low in pandemic mode.

FIRST BLOOMS OF HOPE

With vaccines becoming more accessible, confidence was in the air once again, and a squad from Fire Island joined by elected Islip Town officials came to South Shore University Hospital to thank frontline workers for their sacrifices over the past year since COVID. Photo by Daniel Goodrich, Town of Islip.

SAFE HAVEN

Cherry Grove Archives Collection made waves as their exhibit at New York Historical Society made national headlines.

SUMER OF LOVE

New York state’s Marriage Equity Act was passed on June 24, 2011 – making 2021 the full decade milestone since it became the law of the land. Photo by Robert Sherman.

JULY FOURTH FIREWORKS INFERNO

At first glance this looks like a splendid fireworks display, and it was – but take a closer look and you will see the barge vessel is up in flames! Theresa Macri of Corneille Estates caught the Point O’Woods Fourth of July fireworks barge blaze that become breaking news the next morning.

FISH TALE

Three generations of Burkes participate in the Arthur Lem Memorial Kismet Kids Annual Snapper Derby. Photo by Shoshanna McCollum.

TALL TREES

Owen aces the Sunken Forest. Photo by Lorna Luniewski.

9/11 TWENTY YEARS LATER

Children leave red, white and blue pained seashells in at the World Trade Center relic steel memorial at the Ocean Beach Fire House on September 11, 2021.

AUTUMN SALE ANNOUNCED

Come Columbus Day, The Palms Hotel Fire Island along with CJ’s Restaurant and Bar launched their announcement that the family enterprise was up for sale – the biggest real estate deal on Fire Island this year.

FIMP FOR REAL?

The Fire Island to Montauk Point (FIMP) Coastal Storm Risk Management Project is a concept that has been pondered since the Eisenhower administration. However, on December 17, the U.S Army Corps of Engineers held a conference on the steps of Fire Island Lighthouse to announce that gears had shifted from planning, to proceeding. All projects however are ultimately measured by progress, and we will report on that accordingly. Photo courtesy USACE.

