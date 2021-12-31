Fire Island’s Year in Pictures 2021

by Shoshanna M. |

The year 2021 began with much promise, but ended being more of the same rollercoaster ride. In this look back, we share photos that were personal favorites. We also showcase a few others were never published for one reason or another, but deserved to be. While not without its share of turbulence, the year 2021 will be remembered as one that made history, and some of the best memories are often made when we least expect it.

ANGELS ON THE BEACH

Photo courtesy of Micah Simon.

By time Valentine’s Day rolled around, Micah Simon’s snow angel in the sand was the thing everyone needed to see. Shared as our Photo of the Week, it generated much excitement while many of us were still laying low in pandemic mode.

FIRST BLOOMS OF HOPE

Town of Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter and local restaurant owners delivered 100 Meals for 100 front line medical workers at South Shore University Hospital on April 1. Photo courtesy of Daniel Goodrich/Town of Islip.

With vaccines becoming more accessible, confidence was in the air once again, and a squad from Fire Island joined by elected Islip Town officials came to South Shore University Hospital to thank frontline workers for their sacrifices over the past year since COVID. Photo by Daniel Goodrich, Town of Islip.

SAFE HAVEN

Robert Levine. 60 years later, attending the exhibition with fellow Cherry Grove resident Dennis McConkay. Photo Susan Kravitz/Courtesy Cherry Grove Archives Collection.

Cherry Grove Archives Collection made waves as their exhibit at New York Historical Society made national headlines.

SUMER OF LOVE

Invasion of Dire Island Pines. Photo by Robert Sherman.

New York state’s Marriage Equity Act was passed on June 24, 2011 – making 2021 the full decade milestone since it became the law of the land. Photo by Robert Sherman.

JULY FOURTH FIREWORKS INFERNO

POW Barge Fire. Photo by Theresa Tenebruso Macri.

At first glance this looks like a splendid fireworks display, and it was – but take a closer look and you will see the barge vessel is up in flames! Theresa Macri of Corneille Estates caught the Point O’Woods Fourth of July fireworks barge blaze that become breaking news the next morning.

FISH TALE

The Burke family. Kismet Kid’s Snapper Derby. Photo by Shoshanna McCollum.

Three generations of Burkes participate in the Arthur Lem Memorial Kismet Kids Annual Snapper Derby. Photo by Shoshanna McCollum.

TALL TREES

Owen in the Sunken Forest. Photo by Lorna Luniewski.

Owen aces the Sunken Forest. Photo by Lorna Luniewski.

 

9/11 TWENTY YEARS LATER

OBFD WTC Memorial, 9/11/21. Photo by Shoshanna McCollum.

Children leave red, white and blue pained seashells in at the World Trade Center relic steel memorial at the Ocean Beach Fire House on September 11, 2021.

 

AUTUMN SALE ANNOUNCED

RESTORED NOT RAZED: Retaining the charm of early 20th Century architecture of Ocean Beach, The Palms Hotel Fire Island ensemble includes The Palms Bungalows, a rooming house formerly owned by George and Lucile Stretch; The Palms Hotel’s flagship building in the heart of downtown OB, and The Palms East, offering a private marina.

Come Columbus Day, The Palms Hotel Fire Island along with CJ’s Restaurant and Bar launched their announcement that the family enterprise was up for sale – the biggest real estate deal on Fire Island this year.

FIMP FOR REAL?

Photo courtesy USACE.

The Fire Island to Montauk Point (FIMP) Coastal Storm Risk Management Project is a concept that has been pondered since the Eisenhower administration. However, on December 17, the U.S Army Corps of Engineers held a conference on the steps of Fire Island Lighthouse to announce that gears had shifted from planning, to proceeding. All projects however are ultimately measured by progress, and we will report on that accordingly. Photo courtesy USACE.

About the Author

Shoshanna M.

Shoshanna McCollum is editor of Fire Island News. Author of two books, and award-winning journalist for multiple Fire Island and South Shore Long Island publications since 2000, she resides year round on Fire Island with her husband and many cats.

Share this Article

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments