HELP WANTED: Fire Island News is Hiring for the 2022 Season

Cover the news in your Fire Island neighborhood! Fire Island News, now celebrating 65 years of publication, is seeking good people to fill positions in sales, marketing, events coordinator and administrative support, to be performed from our Bay Shore office – as well as writer and photo contributors working on assignment on Fire Island and South Shore Long Island on a freelance basis. This is a great opportunity for internships and recent college graduates to gain experience and build their sample portfolio. Being reliable, a self-starter and having professional attitude is a must for all positions. Send your resume and samples if applicable to publisher@fireislandnews.com
Fire Island News is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
