Fire Island News Seeks Late Night Photographer

by Shoshanna M. |

Fire Island News is seeking proposals from professional photographers to capture the essence of the island’s events, nightlife and character. Successful applicant will:

  • Have pitch-perfect photography skills and a keen eye
  • Deliver work products with speed and competence
  • Ability to work evenings and weekends on Fire Island

Selected candidate will work as an independent contractor and carry own business/liability insurance. Reliability and professional attitude are an absolute must.

If interested, please submit link to portfolio to publisher@fireislandnews.com

About the Author

Shoshanna M.

Shoshanna McCollum is editor of Fire Island News. Author of two books, and award-winning journalist for multiple Fire Island and South Shore Long Island publications since 2000, she resides year round on Fire Island with her husband and many cats.

Share this Article

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments