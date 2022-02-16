Fire Island News Seeks Late Night Photographer

Fire Island News is seeking proposals from professional photographers to capture the essence of the island’s events, nightlife and character. Successful applicant will:

Have pitch-perfect photography skills and a keen eye

Deliver work products with speed and competence

Ability to work evenings and weekends on Fire Island

Selected candidate will work as an independent contractor and carry own business/liability insurance. Reliability and professional attitude are an absolute must.

If interested, please submit link to portfolio to publisher@fireislandnews.com