HISTORY: Ash Wednesday 1962: The Perfect Storm that Took Moses Under

When the Ash Wednesday storm finally passed, 99 homes were destroyed, but four other houses collapsed in the day that followed the passing of the storm. Long Island would have $10 million in damages, including $4.8 million in beach and dune, $3 million in private property, and an addition- al $2 million in damages throughout Nassau County.

But the greatest impact came with the “storm” developing throughout all the Fire Island communities and in the highest levels of New York State government. This storm stirred up in Fire Island left the destruction of New York’s power broker Robert Moses’s career in its path.

Unlike a nor’easter building up strength in the Atlantic weeks before making landfall, the storm’s eruption in Albany was decades in the making. Using the fear of the Ash Wednesday storm and reminding the public of the terrors of the Hurricane of 1938, Moses seized the opportunity to propose his long-delayed extension of Ocean Parkway, named Ocean Boulevard. Like the aftermath of the 1938 hurricane, multiple proposals were submitted to restore the shoreline and alleviate future damage. But in 1962 New York, Moses expanded his power throughout the state by holding 12 high level positions in New York. Before the 1962 nor’easter, Moses’s strongest opposition to his proposed Ocean Boulevard was Congressman Stuyvesant Wainwright, who ex- pressed interest in making Fire Island a National Park. Wainwright lost his bid for re-election to Otis Pike in 1960, which gave Moses an advantage for his grandiose plans.

The Commission on Protection and Preservation of Atlantic Shore Front was formed following the storm with Moses and his close ally, New York State Assemblyman Joseph Carlino.