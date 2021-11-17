In Aftermath of Tornados, Town of Islip DPW Work Clears Roads

The National Weather Service confirmed five tornados touched down across Long Island – with three in Suffolk County. in the aftermath of the that carried high winds and heavy rains that hit the region on Saturday, November 13, Islip Public Works crews assisted teams from PSEGLong Island . Downed trees and limbs that resulted in damage to property and automobiles are among the challenges they faced.

Department of Public Works supervisors quickly transitioned from standby mode into assessment mode, surveying damage and dispatching equipment after learning of possible tornado touch downs in the area.

“We dispatched our resources and worked throughout the weekend side-by-side with PSEG-LI crews to get power back on for our residents, and to ensure our roadways were open to first responders in the event of an emergency. Currently all debris has been removed and our roadways are open. We thank our residents for their patience and understanding as we worked through the cleanup,” said DPW Commissioner, Tom Owens.

Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter in coordination with Owens and Public Safety Commissioner Tony Prudenti worked to ensure that neighborhood roads were open and safe while PSEG Long Island crews restored power. “

“Our crews are truly dedicated to the safety and well-being of our citizens,” said Angie Carpenter. “Residents and PSEG-LI customers benefit most, when we work collaboratively with our partners.”

About the Author Shoshanna M. Shoshanna McCollum is editor of Fire Island News. Author of two books, and award-winning journalist for multiple Fire Island and South Shore Long Island publications since 2000, she resides year round on Fire Island with her husband and many cats.