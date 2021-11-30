Islip Menorah Lighting Shines Light on Mental Health

“You are a candle that cannot be extinguished. You have a power, you are important, you have a purpose, take care of yourself,” said Rabbi Shimon Stillerman of Chabad of Islip. “If you’re here, it means you have something special you need to do, that only you can do. You can be a light to help somebody else. You need to take that light, nourish it, add it in, every single day…to help another person, and do your purpose in the world.”

Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter, Councilman James O’Connor, Tax Receiver Andy Wittman, Parks, Commissioner Tom Owens. along with Deputy Commissioners Dierdre Wahlberg and Carol Charchalis joined Stillerman at the Town of Islip annual Menorah Lighting at Town Hall on Monday, November 29, as families and residents gathered to hear his heartfelt message on the second night of Hanukkah.

Supervisor Carpenter added that the Islip community is like a family, made up of residents who truly care for one another. “It reinforces what each and every one of us here tonight hold in our heart, that we’re part of this wonderful community, this family here in the Town of Islip…and that the spirit is indomitable. It is important for us, especially with children, to let everyone know how important they are.”

Chabad of Islip’s Hanukkah on Main Street event at Brightwaters Canal will be held Sunday, December 5, beginning at 5 p.m.

About the Author Shoshanna M. Shoshanna McCollum is editor of Fire Island News. Author of two books, and award-winning journalist for multiple Fire Island and South Shore Long Island publications since 2000, she resides year round on Fire Island with her husband and many cats.