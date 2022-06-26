Jack Parlett Speaks to the Literary History of Fire Island at Sayre Lecture

By Colleen Vann ~ Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Point O’ Woods

Historical Society was once again able to host the Robert F. Sayre Memorial Lecture. On Saturday, June 18, Jack Parlett delivered the seventh Sayre lecture at the Point O’ Woods casino.

Parlett was lined up to be the lecturer back in 2020. The project he was working on then about the literary history of Fire Island is now a published book titled “Fire Island: A Century in the Life of an American Paradise.”

As a resident of the United Kingdom and a current professor at Oxford University, Parlett first explained why Fire Island was his topic of choice. He expressed that there is simply no place like it anywhere in the UK.

“It seemed like a kind of magical place, like an elsewhere,” Parlett said.

This perspective is tied to Parlett’s identity as a gay man and what he heard about the towns of Cherry Grove and The Pines. However, Parlett’s research took him across the island as he explored the experience of numerous writers throughout the past century.

Parlett first visited Fire Island five years ago. His trip was inspired by his admiration for the late poet Frank O’Hara. O’Hara died on a Fire Island beach when he was struck by a dune buggy in July of 1966. Parlett describes his trip as a “pilgrimage” of sorts. He visited the beach where O’Hara died and wrote “Frank” in the sand.

Parlett stated that Fire Island seemed to him “a repository of different memories and histories…waiting to be excavated.”