Letters to the Editor, July 30, 2021: Storm Drain & Thunderstorms

STOP THE PRESSES – The Town of Ocean Beach is saying that they are going to take out one tennis court for a storm drain – NO, NO, NO. This town has changed so much in recent years in terms of many things – let’s concentrate on recreation and sports – two of the things that kept the kids busy were the Recreation Room where they could play ping pong, Foosball, air hockey, etc. – the other was the basketball court – both are gone.

Now if you go to town you see 500 teenagers milling about, mostly hanging out at the gazebo, just aching to get into trouble. IF you take away another tennis court, this will be another recreational activity gone. There is enough competition for the two courts, with no courts in Ocean Bay Park, now it will be very difficult to get court time, especially since the pandemic when more and more people have taken up tennis.