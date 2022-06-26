Letters to the Editor: The Healing Island

Fire Island healing. Safe Space. My love of nature. Deer, cats, dogs, birds, the ocean sounds, the sunrises and sunsets, the moon, etc. Calming my nerves in spite of myself.

First time out of the city overnight in Fire Island since the pandemic began. Yes, we are still in a pandemic. Already feel some healing trying to break through. Leaving the Upper West Side in Manhattan, getting on the ferry in Ocean Beach with the gift of being able to stay in Seaview and Ocean Beach starting in mid-May.

This is one of the biggest gifts in addition to my two grown up children (son and daughter) and my family (mom, dad, sister, etc., my beautiful 10-1/2-year-old rescue yellow lab) and all the doctors, clinicians, therapists, surgeons, Romemu (UWS synagogue) Cantor here in Fire Island Synagogue, St. Luke’s Hospital, Roosevelt Hospital, Rusk Institute, Weill Cornell Hospital and the incredible doctors, etc.

BROKEN WORLD – Lack of humanity, gun violence, COVID pandemic, a war going on that we are all aware of. I cannot mention the “wars” elsewhere in the world that we are not aware of, including in someone’s home (across the economic spectrum), houses, apartments, shelters, living on sidewalks, tents, etc. Greed, the lack of respect for ALL living beings, Mother Earth, hunger, the 99 percent of people around the world that struggle to pay their bills.

BROKEN SKULL – 2014 bike accident. Manhattan. Craniotomy. Medicated coma for 18 days. Nine-hour initial surgery where two parts my skull were removed. At the proper time two additional surgeries to replace the two pieces of my skull (one piece at a time per surgery). After the craniotomy wearing a helmet everywhere including my daughter’s HS graduation. When I went to sleep at night I kept the helmet at the end of my bed in case I had to get up in the middle of the night. The helmet was pink and kept me from death. (G-d forbid) After the third surgery was completed no helmet needed. Grateful everyday to be ALIVE. PART OF THE HEALING PROCESS AFTER SURGERIES – FIRE ISLAND.

BROKEN HEART – Divorced. Engagement that ended. Relationships that ended and caused real heartbreak and sadness. Healing: go to Fire Island.

BROKEN RIGHT BREAST – Breast cancer that is OVER. Mastectomy 2019. At proper time in January 2020 implant, followed at proper time by radiation. Here I am alive and healthy on Fire Island. I cannot ask for a better place to HEAL. FIRE ISLAND is like a “medicinal island.”

Holly Friedman, NYC

* * * * *

WE’RE BACK! After a 2 year pandemic hiatus, the 48th Pine Walk fair will be held on July 2nd in Fair Harbor. I would like to invite everyone from the surrounding communities to join us for a fun-filled day of good food, great vendors and a huge Silent Auction. Thank you. Helen Kornblau, Fair Harbor

About the Author FIN