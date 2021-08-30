Mainland Eats! Jersey Mike’s Subs and Slice of Bay Shore

With the insane number of new restaurants opening on Bay Shore’s Main Street, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Slice of Bay Shore proved to be excellently managed, decorated, and delicious places to dine. It was also nice to escape the frenzy of diners that Main Street has been attracting, with Jersey Mike’s on the eastern end of it and Slice to the west. When I was tasked with writing a dining review for two Bay Shore restaurants, I brought along with me the largest critic I know – my grandmother, Nanya.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

585 Main St., Bay Shore

631-666-0557 • jerseymikes.com

Hours: Daily, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Brand new, Jersey Mike’s is already attracting a crowd of hungry customers, and I’d encourage anyone to go welcome them to the Bay Shore community. They serve very fresh ingredients to whip up their sandwiches in a super clean and friendly environment.

Actually, I had never tried the New Jersey-based counter-serve sandwich chain. Located in Bay Shore Commons, we stared at the expansive menu of jumbo subs filled with cold cuts and toppings until we were ready to order.

I decided to order a hot sub, the Big Kahuna Chicken Cheese Steak. Nanya went for a cold sub – The Veggie.

Standing behind the counter, through the glass we watched a counter person make them before our eyes. The ingredients looked incredibly fresh and tasted just the same when we sat down to eat at one of the many tables in the storefront.

My Big Kahuna was packed with grilled onion, pepper, mushroom, jalapeños, and tender chicken breast, all topped with melted white American cheese. It was a winning combination.

Nanya’s sandwich included sliced onion, lettuce, ripe tomatoes with provolone and Swiss. Both sandwiches were certainly a mouthful, and there was plenty to take home for later. On our way out I noticed how many people were enjoying their sandwiches as well.

Slice of Bay Shore

298 West Main St., Bay Shore

631-647-9016

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday: 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-8 p.m.

Don’t be fooled by the name! A hidden gem of Bay Shore, pizza is just the beginning of what Slice of Bay Shore has to offer. Past the pizza counter, there is a nice dining area with plenty of tables and a pleasant atmosphere.

They also have a large menu with plenty of specials to check out, and our kind waitress helped us navigate that menu to make sound choices. We dined on a Wednesday evening, and she explained that the Italian night special menu would be our most cost-effective option.

On Mondays they have pasta night and on Tuesdays they host chicken night. All of these special menu offerings are $19.95 per person and include soup or salad, dessert, and a complimentary glass of wine, beer, or soda.

I ordered lasagna, and my grandmother chose to order the Eggplant Parmesan. One of her favorite meals, I wasn’t surprised that Nanya decided to go with the dish. But I was very interested to see how she thought it would compare to those she’s tried at other restaurants.

The salad that came with the special was an excellent light and refreshing beginning to our dinner. We didn’t have to wait long for our entrees, and they were mouthwatering to say the least. My lasagna was layered with Italian cheeses and Bolognese sauce, making for a delicious meal. Nanya’s dinner looked amazing, with fried eggplant that was very crisp she said, with marinara, mozzarella and spaghetti to go with it.

For such a delicious, filling meal, when the check arrived, I was shocked at how affordable the experience was. The portions were large with plenty of leftovers to take home for later.

Nanya took home a menu and specials list to show her group of girlfriends that meet for a weekly dinner. They ended going there that Friday, so it’s safe to assume she was very impressed.

So whether you are making a meal stop to or from the ferry or back in mainland mode, know there are delicious and affordable dining options in Bay Shore.

About the Author Emma Boskovski Emma is entering her junior year of college at SUNY Geneseo where she studies communication. At Geneseo, she is the news editor for their University paper, The Lamron. Emma lives in Bay Shore where she manages distribution. This is her second year writing for The Fire Island News.