NPS Announces Opportunity for Civic Engagement on Fire Island’s Off-Road Vehicle Management Program

The National Park Service (NPS) is requesting public input on the Off Road Vehicle Management program for the Fire Island National Seashore. This effort aims to evaluate ORV use at the Seashore and the existing ORV regulation to allow for appropriate vehicular access while protecting park resources and safe visitor experience. In addition, the NPS plans to revise the current regulation to address changes to resources and use on Fire Island since the rule was implemented in 1987. The NPS will be accepting public input on a preliminary proposed action and potential impacts from April 18 to May 20, 2022.

The NPS will host both a virtual and an in-person public meeting to better share information on a preliminary proposal. The virtual meeting on May 5 will consist of a 20-minute presentation and a virtual question and answer session. The in-person meeting on May 6 will be an open house, with a 20-minute presentation followed by an opportunity for discussion with NPS staff. The purpose of the meetings, and associated public comment period, is to get public input on issues related to the program and potential methods for improvement.

Public Meeting Dates and Location:

VIRTUAL MEETING

Thursday, May 5, 6:30 PM ET

Access the website at:

https://parkplanning.nps.gov/FIIS_ORV

IN-PERSON MEETING

Friday, May 6, 6:00 pm:

Ocean Beach Community House

625-632 Bayberry Walk

Ocean Beach, NY 11770

(Fire Island)

Your participation is vital to the success of our planning process. There are many ways to be involved, including attending either the in-person or web-based public meeting and submitting electronic or written comments, as described below.

How to Comment

1. Submit comments electronically at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/FIIS_ORV

2. Submit comments at an in-person public meeting.

3. Submit written comments in person to the park’s headquarters in Patchogue, NY, or by mail to:

Off Road Vehicle Management Plan

Superintendent Alexcy Romero

Fire Island National Seashore

120 Laurel Street

Patchogue, New York 11772

This public comment period for this phase of the project ends on May 20, 2022.

