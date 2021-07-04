Barbara Gaby Placilla ~ The French Philosopher Albert Camus wrote, “In the depth of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer.” I feel his words are so indicative of where we are at this point in time. COVID restrictions have been lifted in New York State. Slowly and methodically things are returning to our new normal in Ocean Bay Park and people are ready to get out and live again.

What better way to start the summer than with the birth of a new baby? Rika Bandiu and Joel (aka Jotel) Ramirez welcomed baby Zoe a few weeks ago. Joan DeSerio is a grandma in waiting with the announcement that daughter Alana is expecting a girl in November. That is one baby who will be wearing Gucci from day one!

We finally got real beach weather for Father’s Day and it was such a perfect way to honor and thank all the fathers for what they do as well as remember those who have passed. Angelo Sakonas had a multi-generational house full with his step-daughter, Kelly Borges, and her family as well as his brother, Dimitri Sakonas, and his family. We went over for lunch and I can report that although there was Greek food, there were no dishes thrown or smashed to the shout of “opa”!

After being cooped up for so long, people want to get out and travel. Our own Travel Detective, and member of the OBP FD, Peter Greenberg, has been keeping us updated via social media et al. on where and how to go now that international borders are finally opening to Americans. His monthly column in the Costco magazine is always interesting and informative. He told my husband, Steve, that he’s off to Tanzania next. Peter crosses continents and time zones the way we cross the Great South Bay. For him, it’s all in a day’s work!

I want to send get well quick wishes to Niza Shor Egan who took a bad fall and broke her leg last month. Niza is currently undergoing rehab in Manhattan and hopes to be back on the island in time for the July 4 cookout at the firehouse. Knowing how tenacious Niza is, I have no doubts she will be back in time for the festivities, and being a veteran of the Israeli army, I know she will. Speaking of Israel, Jacques Capsouto is back here for his annual visit with Diane Sweeney and Kenny Klein. He divides his time between New York and Israel where he owns a vineyard in the Galilee region and produces fantastic kosher wines. Each vintage is named after a family member with his best wines named Eva in honor of his late mother.

Birthdays are always special but some are more memorable than others. I am wishing a belated Happy Birthday to my fellow Gemini, Rachelle King, who reached a milestone on Flag Day. I also want to shout out to my youngest grandchild, Caleb Gaby, who said he got the best birthday present this year when he turned 12 on June 26: Caleb received his COVID vaccine on his birthday at the American Museum of Natural History under the great blue whale. Now that’s a birthday to remember!

