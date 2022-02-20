Patchogue Plunge 2022 Makes a Splash with Proceeds Donated to the Gabby Petito Foundation

By Hannah Flynn ~ On the snowy Sunday morning of February 13, temperatures hovered around 25 degrees. This did not deter a crowd from gathering at the Sandspit Marina in Patchogue to participate in the 2nd Annual Patchogue Plunge, hosted by the Patchogue Young Professionals. Those who took the plunge into the Great South Bay on this balmy day showed up in bathing suits, tank tops, and even bathrobes with no fear of the cold.

This year, all proceeds were donated to the Gabby Petito Foundation, which aims to support organizations that locate missing persons and help domestic violence victims.

Music played at check-in to hype up the participants, anxiously awaiting the go ahead to run into the water. At 10 a.m. sharp it was a go, as after everyone stripped off their warmer clothing items and jackets, and participants all ran into the water together. Screams of excitement and laughter filled the air as bodies reached the water while black, yellow and pink smoke bombs were set off. Some people ran up to their knees, while others submerged themselves.

By 10:01 a.m., everyone was out of the water again, and bundling back on their layers. Though smiles spread across many faces, it was clear that the effects of the cold were felt.

People participated for a variety of reasons.

“I’m always open for a challenge and so I thought, why not?” said Jennifer McDonald, 44, who took the plunge along with her 10 year-old daughter, Kendall. “And I feel like I should always challenge her to try new things and so she decided that she wanted to do it with me!”

Susan Henke Brinkman, 52, decided to take the plunge for two reasons: “First of all, the Gabby Petito Foundation. I was one of her former teachers at Bayport-Blue Point High School and she was a magical light and will be sorely missed,” she said. “I wanted to be here in memory of her, and also, the Patchogue Young Professionals is an outstanding organization here in Patchogue. As a village trustee, I just want to support everything that they’re doing.”

Though Henke Brinkman said she was “petrified”, she conquered her fear, and ran into the water to show her support.

Kerri Lechtrecker decided to sign up for this polar plunge because she loves polar plunges and said it makes her feel alive. She thought the snow made the event better, and even walked back into the water to pose for this picture – at her own will, of course.

Though the plunge itself was brief, there was an indescribable energy that participants brought to the event. Despite the cold and snow, the 2022 Patchogue Polar Plunge was a success.

