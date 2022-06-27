Point O’Woods: Fire Island’s Hermit Community

by Shoshanna M. |

Photos by Colleen Vann

CLOAKED IN LORE and mystery, Point O’Woods remains elusive, even for many longtime Fire Islanders. Our recent glimpse into the reclusive community gives evidence of a Fire Island that is lush, green and feels forgotten by time. That said, it comes as little surprise that they were considered for state and national historic designation in 2021. Ultimately, they received an award of recognition by New York State for excellence in documenting their history, which is a well- earned achievement indeed. The Sunken Forest separates Point O’Woods from its eastern neighbor – Cherry Grove – two communities that could not be more different some say, but both communities evolved to pursue their own identities as they wish, which is in the true spirit of Fire Island itself.

About the Author

Shoshanna M.

Shoshanna McCollum is editor of Fire Island News. Author of two books, and award-winning journalist for multiple Fire Island and South Shore Long Island publications since 2000, she resides year round on Fire Island with her husband and many cats.

