Rose Rouses Crowds at the Friars Club

By Leonard Feigenblatt ~ Rose has been performing for over 65 years and shows no signs of slowing down. She is not your typical drag act. No big wigs, no six inch stiletto heels and pounds of make up, she is totally natural Rose Levine. On Wednesday December 8, longtime Cherry Grove resident Bob Levine, brought his alter ego, Rose to the historic Friars Club in New York City.

The Friars Club is a private club whose membership is made up of mostly comedians and other celebrities and is best known for its “roasts.” It is a historic and significant venue for a cabaret performer.

“Before the Parade Passes By” was performed in front of a very enthusiastic, sold out audience. With Jason Wetzel as musical director, Rose was in great voice during the 90 minute show. No doubt, spurred on by the enthusiasm of the audience. Highlights of the evening were a wonderful Ethel Merman medley, as well as a some fabulous songs by the recently departed legendary composer Stephen Sondheim, which moved the audience. Another giant on Broadway, Jerry Herman had been a personal friend of Rose, and she did not forget him. Her great affinity with Herman’s music and lyrics resonates. She also sang a beautiful rendition of “Fifty Percent,” the eleven o’clock number from the musical “Ballroom.”

What a fun night it was, and indeed a good time was had by all.

No need to worry if you missed this evening and wish you could have been there. Rose will return to the Friar’s Club for an encore performance on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 . Tickets to the first show sold out very quickly. Don’t be disappointed to have missed this chance to see Rose, get your tickets now.

Friar’s Club

57 East 55th Street

New York, NY 10022

