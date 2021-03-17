Town of Islip Graduates 11 from Peace Officer Academy

On Tuesday, March 16, the Town of Islip graduated a total of eleven Park Rangers and Fire Marshals from its in-house Peace Officer Academy. The Class of 2021 marks the fourth graduating class from the Town’s New York State certified program, taught by qualified instructors.

“Our Peace Officer Academy better prepares recruits for service here in our Town, teaching procedures and codes directly, as well as providing invaluable opportunity to interact with both our Public Safety Commissioners and other Town personnel,” said Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter.

The six week academy is taught by Town Public Safety Commissioner, Anthony D’Amico, Craig Cain, Thomas Hill, Antonio Ricciardi and Dave Taormina, along with Cathy Herbst, Bob Iberger, Brendan Kearns, Anthony Lagrasta, Amanda Lerch, Anthony Musumeci, Jeffrey Panasci, Jonathan Rivera and Robert Valletti. Congratulations to Park Rangers; Jonathan Alfieri, Joseph Casano, John Cicala, James Quigley, William Sledge and Danielle Walter, as well as Fire Marshals; Brian Bruno, Matthew Marshall, Reese McGuire, Walter Reutlinger and Alexander Weber. Special thanks to Gerald Quigley for his beautiful rendition of the National Anthem.

“We’re proud of our graduates. They’re a motivated group who demonstrated tremendous enthusiasm and professionalism,” said Commissioner D’Amico.

“On behalf of myself, the Islip Town Board and all of us here at the Town of Islip, please know that as you head into your day-to-day duties, you have our deepest gratitude for all you do, and will do. We truly appreciate your efforts,” added Supervisor Carpenter.

Also on hand for the graduation ceremony were Deputy Commissioner, Public Safety, Tony Prudenti; Town Councilwoman, Trish Bergin; Councilman John Cochrane, Jr. and Councilman James O’Connor.

About the Author FIN