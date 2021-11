Stephen Taukus “Talkhouse” Pharaoh (1821-1879) was a Montaukett Native American renowned for his daily walks on Long Island’s East End. He was also a whaler and served in the Union Army during the Civil War. Many landmarks along his route are named in his honor, including the popular nightclub in Amagansett. He is buried at Indian Field Cemetery, located within Theodore Roosevelt County Park.

About the Author Shoshanna M. Shoshanna McCollum is editor of Fire Island News. Author of two books, and award-winning journalist for multiple Fire Island and South Shore Long Island publications since 2000, she resides year round on Fire Island with her husband and many cats.